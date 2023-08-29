A Mitchells Plain woman is expected in court on Tuesday for animal neglect and cruelty charges after an adult cross-breed dog was found in a shocking state, with two large, festering wounds, and had to be euthanised. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said the distressing incident last week involved an unwanted dog named Rockxy.

Its inspectorate department received a call regarding an unwanted dog on Thursday, which led it to a residence in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. “Upon arrival, SPCA collection officer Mzikayise Mfini was met with a horrifying sight – Rockxy, an adult cross-breed dog, was in a shocking state of deterioration with sizeable and festering wounds, one on her abdomen and one in her genital area. He returned to the SPCA and took Rockxy directly to the SPCA Animal Hospital to be examined by a vet,” the organisation said.

Dr Ettienne Pieterse, the SPCA’s attending vet, said Rockxy was found with two ulcerating masses that had been left untreated for a long period. “There were definite signs of animal neglect, in addition to the suffering resulting from the severity of the masses on multiple sites.” With an extremely poor veterinary prognosis, and with Rockxy showing signs of severe pain and suffering, inspector Carina Bodenstein had no choice but to put her down.

“She was in too much pain and I couldn’t leave her to suffer any longer,” she said. SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse and Bodenstein, accompanied by a City Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit official returned to the Beacon Valley property on Friday and arrested Rockxy’s owner on charges under the Animals Protection Act. She was taken to the Mitchells Plain SAPS office where she was charged and released on bail. Pieterse said this case extended beyond the mere lack of the desire for a pet.

“It demonstrates the suffering and neglect that animals can be subjected to when they are unwanted. In many instances when a dog is unwanted, their very basic needs are not met, and in cases like this physical suffering is ignored. It’s a heart-wrenching reminder of the consequences of the unreciprocated, unconditional love of a dog. A dog cannot seek out medical help or pick up the phone – they’re completely reliant on their guardians, owners or caregivers to meet their needs. It’s a responsibility that should be met with compassion not disregard”. To contribute towards the work of the SPCA’s inspectorate and help ensure justice for Rockxy, visit: https://capespca.co.za/donate/. Report cruelty to animals by calling 0833261604 after hours or 0217004158/9 during office hours.