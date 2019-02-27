The public have been asked to not purchase puppies from anyone trying to sell injured animals on the street. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – In his latest crime against animals, a man allegedly mutilated the paw of a puppy before attempting to sell it. He is said to be no stranger to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA (CoGH SPCA) and was arrested yet again, on Sunday in Gardens, after allegedly trying to sell the mutilated puppy.

CoGH SPCA’s spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, said they had two pending cases against him.

“They were opened for the contravention of the Animal Protection Act. He was sent to Pollsmoor while awaiting a psychiatric evaluation, then we found out he was on the street again.”

Abraham said the man was previously caught with two puppies and they were not able to save them.

“One had mange and was covered in fleas and developed parvovirus, virtually a death sentence for a puppy that young. The second puppy was too young to be away from its mother and had been without water for a long time.”

While their case was still open, they hoped his recent arrest would help that case as well.

“We were on the scene with the latest arrest, but the puppy was taken by another animal welfare organisation who agreed to take the puppy to a private vet. It appeared from picture evidence that the puppy’s back leg was mutilated, it was not a birth defect.”

She appealed to members of the public to not purchase puppies from anyone trying to sell injured animals on the street.

“We are very concerned that this individual will escalate his activities, thinking injured puppies will get him a higher price. We urge the public to not be emotionally blackmailed.

“Regardless of how good your intentions are, you will be perpetuating a cycle of cruelty.”

She said people should alert authorities, should they be approached to buy a puppy.

“Don’t buy the puppy - if you see anything like this, post pictures of it on social media and help us build a case.” The SPCA can be contacted on 021 700 4158/9, or 083 326 1604 after hours.

