Dog stoned and left to die in Eerste River drain

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA has appealed to the public to not dispose of their animals inhumanely under the pressures of the lockdown, after the recent rescue of a dog in a drain in Eerste River. Spokesperson for the organisation Belinda Abraham said the dog had been stuck in the drain for a long time. “A guy who works in essential services was on his way to work and he heard her cries and stopped, got out and went to take a look. “If it hadn’t been for him, we would not have been able to find her. I think the reduced traffic was part of the reason he was able to hear her,” said Abraham. She said that in the drain there were blood-stained stones around the dog.

“When inspector Jeffery Mfini reached her, it became clear that she was severely underweight and the blood-stained stones around her led him to believe that she had been stoned, too.

"While there were external superficial injuries, like injuries to her eyes, we are not sure if they were caused by the stoning.”

Abraham said they were investigating the matter.

“It is unnecessary to resort to these measures to get rid of an animal. If people don’t want their animals please get hold of us - we will never turn any animal away.

“This was an inexcusable act of cruelty. Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone looking out for our animals at this time and all those who give of their time and resources to make this world a kinder place for them.”

The CoGH SPCA continues to take in animals during the lockdown.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the SPCA at 021 700 4158/9.

Cape Times