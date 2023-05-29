Dog tied to a tree and forced to fight in Kraaifontein

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says two minors have been apprehended for inciting a group of six dogs to fight another dog that was tied to a tree in Kraaifontein last week. The dog tied to the tree, Scar, was badly injured and transferred to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s animal hospital.

He was rescued by a local animal rescue group who sought veterinary assistance for him at the closest private veterinary practice and reported the incident to the SPCA. “Scar, outnumbered and tied to a tree, had no chance at all. With nowhere to run, he faced the brutal onslaught of six other dogs who were goaded to attack him. “The two suspects, both minors, were arrested on charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act No. 71 of 1962 and were taken into the custody of the Kraaifontein SAPS.

“The six dogs, essentially victims too, and a badly injured Scar were seized by Inspector Lee Prins in terms of the Animals Protection Act and criminal charges were laid,“ the SPCA said. “The Child Justice Act aims to set up a child justice system specifically for children in conflict with the law. In terms of this act, children over the age of 14 have criminal capacity and can be arrested.” The SPCA said Scar was recovering well.