Dogs found burnt alive after attack on SPCA vehicle

The Lower South Coast SPCA, a small society situated in Uvongo and Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, is in dire straits after a traumatic incident of arson when their vehicle was set alight with three dogs inside in Nkampini on Sunday. The SPCA said it received a notification from their vehicle tracking company just after 6.40pm, indicating that the vehicle’s tracker had sent off an emergency signal.

“The tracking company, SPCA personnel and the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit initiated a search for the driver and vehicle. At this stage, it was unknown whether the vehicle was carrying animals,” the organisation said. The vehicle was found, with three dogs in the vehicle burnt alive. “The amount of suffering these animals would’ve endured is unimaginable. The driver was found unharmed but confused in the early hours of Monday.”

“It is absolutely barbaric that anyone would commit such a heinous act against the SPCA, being a non-profit organisation with extremely limited resources. This struggling SPCA has been serving our community to the best of its ability, but this malicious act has brought our operational capacity to a standstill,” the SPCA said. “The SPCA’s vehicles offer a lifeline to countless animals in need, and without it, the SPCA cannot reach those animals. This treasonous act should be condemned by the community in the strongest terms, and the SAPS is called upon to ensure swift and stringent action against those responsible.” The NSPCA appealed to the public to assist the Lower South Coast SPCA with donations. It can be contacted at 039 312 0962 or email: admin@spcalsc. org.za