Domestic dispute turns deadly after cops allegedly kill brother

Cape Town – An emergency call-out to a domestic dispute between siblings, apparently over drug money, turned deadly in Prince Alfred in the Karoo when the brother was shot dead, allegedly by police. It is alleged that officers shot the brother, who had attempted to run away after stabbing his sister in the back. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation after officers responded to a home last week where a brother, 24, and sister, 14, were embroiled in a heated dispute. Their names are being withheld to protect the minor. A community activist working on high-profile cases in the area, said, the brother and sister got into a fight following an argument over “drugs money”.

“The incident occurred just after 11pm on Tuesday evening when the man had apparently been sitting and cleaning a paint bucket when he and his sister had an argument.

“The sister had then called cops to the residence, after which the two received a warning and SAPS left.

“However, SAPS were called back for a second time, again by the sister.

“This time, police arrived with more vans and we can only assume the brother then got a fright and ran and tried to seek shelter inside their home.

“(While fleeing the scene), he apparently ran past his sister and stabbed her in her back.

“This was when police fired live ammunition. It was in the dead of night that he was shot.

“He died in his mother’s arms. She said the incident was unnecessary and could have been avoided,” said the activist.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said: “Ipid can confirm it is investigating death as a result of police action. Details will be communicated later.”

In an unrelated incident, officers were accused of torching a shack in Atlantis on Saturday, leaving a couple destitute. Atlantis Action Group member Verona Oktober said residents were “harassed by a trusted service” after a shack had been set alight.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut has denied any allegation made by residents that officers from Atlantis set the dwelling alight.

“Circumstances surrounding an arson case are being investigated after an informal dwelling was set alight in Mamre (on Saturday).

“It is not certain at this stage who set the dwelling alight, and there is currently no basis for the allegation that SAPS members were responsible,” said Traut.

Oktober said they were concerned about the couple who had lost all their personal belongings in the fire and are desperate to start rebuilding their lives.

“I am not sure what kind of reaction to have to this as I constantly beg for love, peace and kindness in our community yet people are harassed by a trusted service.

“I am worried that Clifford Carelse and Melissa – the dwelling’s occupants – are left with less than nothing,” said Oktober.

Oktober has pleaded with residents to make any donations to the couple, who are now trying to find materials to rebuild their home.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact Verona Oktober on 063 544 0706.

