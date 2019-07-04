Cape Town – By day Annamore Mabihii worked as a domestic; by night she studied at her son's hospital bed as he underwent brain cancer treatment.

The long hours worked out for Mabhii, because she graduated from Unisa with a degree in psychology. “It was very difficult, but since I had started the programme when he got sick, I wanted to fulfil my dreams.

“I was completing one of the most difficult modules while he was in hospital in intensive care. I had to study alongside his hospital bed.

“It was hard, but I had to do both. I couldn’t lose the money I paid for my studies,” Mabhii said. Her son Ryen, 4, was diagnosed with brain cancer last year but was doing better now, she said. He had finished his radiation therapy and was scheduled for a check-up.

Mabhii said she had applied to study for a Honours degree and was on the lookout for an organisation where she could use her degree. “I’d love to join an organisation that works with children or adults in providing counselling sessions,” she said.

Her husband, Chrispen Chimwamafuku, said he was proud of his wife and commended her strength.

“We are celebrating her achievement as a family. She did it despite all the challenges we are facing. I think she is stronger than me. I was also doing my final module on special needs education, and am completing my honours in educational psychology. When I look at her, she was on the ground with a sick child and she managed to push through. She is stronger than me.”Chimwamafuku said he helped to make sure his wife had all she needed and their children were fed.

“I had to provide for them, running up and down from home to school, to the hospital, and doing all the domestic things while still encouraging her and assisting her with assignments.

"I also did counselling and I used those skills that we developed during my undergrad and making sure she was not so badly affected.”

Mabhii’s employer, Adri Hugo, said they considered her as part of the family, and were proud of her.

“Anna is a strong woman who takes pride in everything she does, no matter how big or small the task. Her family is very dear to us and we pray and believe that Ryen will get better and enjoy a healthy life with his siblings,” Hugo said.

