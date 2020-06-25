Domestic worker raising funds for needy Ottery families

Cape Town – A domestic worker's campaign to raise funds to assist Ottery families that have been grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic has so far raised more than R60 000.

Lauren Juries, who has been working as a domestic worker for three years, said she identified over 100 vulnerable families in her immediate area who were in need of support during the lockdown, and launched the campaign in April to help them with basic groceries.

“I always wanted to help people and never knew how to start, and in April I asked my employer if there was any way that she could help me. I had a few families that I wanted to help with food. I've always had a love for people, especially kids,” she said.

Juries said campaigning for the people in her community was a dream come true.

“As a mother, I always had a dream of helping people in my community but never knew where to begin. A month ago, I wouldn't have known that today I'd be campaigning for my community,” she said.