Cape Town – The Blue Collar Foundation (BCF), a philanthropic initiative founded by musician Jimmy Nevis, has received a donation of R10 000. The donation came from Novus Holdings for the funding of underprivileged high school pupils seeking tertiary education.

Nevis said: “Our core focus at the foundation is to create opportunities that encourage the youth to dream big and live lives not determined by their socio-economic backgrounds.

"We are grateful to Novus Holdings for this donation as it will help a deserving learner make their dream a reality through education.”

The donation to the BCF comes off the back of the Novus Holdings “Unwrap the power of your dreams” campaign in December 2018, which encouraged all South Africans to believe in the power of their dreams and to keep following their hearts.

Nevis collaborated with a final year surface design student from CPUT to conceptualise South African-inspired gift wrapping for the festive season.

They printed the creative wrapping paper, and it was made available to the public through a special festive season gift-wrapping campaign offered to consumers at Cavendish Square.

Novus Holdings corporate communications and marketing manager Carrie Nixon said: “We believe that funding given to bursary recipients will help bridge the socio-economic gap that exists for many learners, ensuring that they adapt to academic life and complete their course of study.

“We are committed to making a sustainable difference in the communities in which it operates, as well as driving skills development and transformation within the industry.”

