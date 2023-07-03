Donation eases stress for oxygen-dependent pensioner

The anxiety of dying from load shedding is no more for a Gordon’s Bay pensioner who is dependent on her oxygen machine, after a good Samaritan funded an entire back-up system worth more than R20 000 to keep her alive. In May the Cape Times reported that Julia Victor, 78, had been in a constant state of stress because of load shedding. This as she is dependent on oxygen, and long hours of load shedding had affected the oxygen concentrator machine.

When Clay Wilson, the founder of the 4Life project, heard about her story, they were determined to help. A 4Life project manager who goes by the name KC said: “Our goal is to save a life because it's precious. I've been an emergency first responder volunteer and community activist for more than a decade because it's my passion to serve my community and save lives no matter where you are, or what part of the country you’re in. In this case it was to help someone stay alive during load shedding.”

Thanks to a member of the SA United Voices social media group, and a partnership with Streamline Afrika, an entire back-up system, valued at R23 000 including an inverter, two lithium batteries and solar panels was paid for and delivered on Thursday. Victor thanked the donor “for blessing me with the entire system, God bless you abundantly”, she said. Her daughter, Samantha said her mother had a renewed sense of hope for life and was even cooking again.

“My mom got up last night and she made supper. “Today, I walked into the house, and something smelled like my mom’s food, I thought that can’t be, the spaghetti was done, what’s happening here? She’s on a whole vibe like she used to be. We are very happy, I can see the total change in my mom. “Everything was paid for, it’s like a miracle. Mom was even dancing, she was happy. She could easily go through a four-hour load shedding no problem.

“This changed our entire life, and there are still so many people suffering,” she said. According to Samantha, her mother is set to see the doctor this month for a lung functioning test, to check if her medication is improving her condition. With the aim of saving more lives, for every system Streamline Afrika sells, a portion is donated to the 4Life project.