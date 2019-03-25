The non-profit café based in Long Street trains young adults with intellectual disabilities and works to create change and acceptance in South African culture. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Brownies&downieS centre has received a R10 000 donation to assist in training young adults with Down syndrome, foetal alcohol syndrome, learning disabilities and autism. This gift from Engen was in support of World Down Syndrome Day, which also marked Human Rights Day on Thursday.

The non-profit café based in Long Street trains young adults with intellectual disabilities and works to create change and acceptance in South African culture.

It trains special-needs people to be employable in the hospitality, service and retail sectors.

This is achieved in a coffee shop that is open to the public. It’s an open secret among frequent patrons that Brownies&downieS makes the best brownies in the city.

This unique eatery has about 22 special-needs staff who serve, make coffee and work in the scullery.

Once they have successfully completed their training, they can pursue more mainstream career opportunities.

Brownies&downieS managing director Wade Schultz said they were grateful for Engen’s generous support.

“The donation will assist us to train these young adults and ready them for workplace employment.

“Our goal is for people with intellectual disabilities to be given more independence and acceptance through employment opportunities and specialised training.

“Nobody knows when Crazy Sock (or Silly Sock) Day first started, but when someone is seen wearing crazy socks, they might be asked why.

“This creates the perfect opportunity to open a discussion about Down syndrome with that person and sow the seeds of acceptance.

“The stigma attached to people with mental health issues is still strong and needs to be broken,” Schultz said.

Engen managing director and chief executive officer Yusa Hassan marked the occasion by showing up at the eatery in person to meet some of the trainees and show off his crazy socks.

Engen’s head of transformation and stakeholder engagement, Unathi Magida, said: “Seeing young people gain relevant work experience, life skills and, hopefully, permanent jobs and independence proves that disability is not inability, and we are humbled to be able to contribute to this process.”

Cape Times