Donations ensure new phone for Animal Welfare Society official who escaped hijacking attempt
After putting out a call for donations, his team was able to get him a new cellphone. Kilwa last week parted with his new cellphone - for which he had saved up for many months - to save his life during a brazen daylight attack at the corners of Robert Sobukwe Road and 35th Avenue.
He threw his phone out the vehicle window to distract the suspect who had a gun pointed at him. After calling on the public for donations to replace Kilwa’s cellphone, AWS chief executive Dr John McMullen handed him a brand new one, with airtime, the organisation said.
“He is still shaken and will probably be haunted by this ordeal for some time, but he knows that he can count on all of us to provide him with whatever help and support he needs to overcome this nightmare.
"(On Thursday) before attending his first of a few professional trauma counselling sessions, Sivuyile visited Delft. He also distributed food, blankets, leads and bowls, kindly donated by members of the Camps Bay CAN group.”
Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “The intersection (corners of Robert Sobukwe and 35th Avenue)... is policed by four different police stations, namely Delft, Belhar, Bishop Lavis and Ravensmead.
"Frequent patrols are conducted at the intersection by the four police stations due to the unsatisfactory number of robberies being reported in the vicinity.
“Motorists are cautioned to be vigilant at all times and to be aware of their surroundings and suspicious people, especially at night. Do not stop too close to the vehicle in front of you, to avoid being boxed in if you have to make an emergency escape,” said Traut.
