Donations ensure new phone for Animal Welfare Society official who escaped hijacking attempt

Cape Town – There's a silver lining for Animal Welfare Society (AWS) trainee inspector Sivuyile Kilwa, who survived an attempted hijacking and robbery last week.

After putting out a call for donations, his team was able to get him a new cellphone. Kilwa last week parted with his new cellphone - for which he had saved up for many months - to save his life during a brazen daylight attack at the corners of Robert Sobukwe Road and 35th Avenue.

He threw his phone out the vehicle window to distract the suspect who had a gun pointed at him. After calling on the public for donations to replace Kilwa’s cellphone, AWS chief executive Dr John McMullen handed him a brand new one, with airtime, the organisation said.

“He is still shaken and will probably be haunted by this ordeal for some time, but he knows that he can count on all of us to provide him with whatever help and support he needs to overcome this nightmare.

"(On Thursday) before attending his first of a few professional trauma counselling sessions, Sivuyile visited Delft. He also distributed food, blankets, leads and bowls, kindly donated by members of the Camps Bay CAN group.”