'Don't panic' plea as George pupil tests positive for Covid-19

Cape Town – George South Primary School has urged the surrounding community not to panic after a Grade 7 pupil tested positive for Covid-19. School principal Sas du Plessis said in a statement yesterday morning that the pupil was stable and receiving medical treatment. “The pupil’s identity is protected. The pupil is placed in the care of parents at home under self-isolation. “The proposed Western Cape Education Department (WCED) Covid-19 protocol is enabled and there is a compiled list of all pupils and teachers who had close contact with the student. “Everyone is followed up on and asked to isolate themselves according to the particular protocol,” Du Plessis said.

He urged people who were not contacted personally by the department to check if they fell outside the danger zone, as determined by the protocol.

The mother of the pupil is an administrative officer at Outeniqua High School, and the pupil’s siblings are also pupils at the school.

Outeniqua’s management also issued a statement yesterday saying the family was at this stage well and everyone had been tested.

The results will be available by Thursday.

“This is not a time for panic and it is important to keep you and your family as safe as possible.

“As soon as more information becomes available, we will communicate it immediately,” Du Plessis.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “WCED is aware that a pupil in George has been confirmed as testing positive to Covid-19.

“The Health Department is following up on all the contacts of the pupil and will advise us if we should do anything further.”

Elsewhere, the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) announced the temporary closure of all its resorts including the Calitzdorp Spa and De Hoek Mountain Resort, effective from today until further notice.

This followed the George Municipality’s decision to close all its beaches and public amenities.

According to municipal communications manager Chantel Edwards-Klose, the decision was in line with national directives and guidelines which Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma released, which compel municipalities to close all beaches, braai areas and public swimming pools.

The municipality has instructed that the principle of social distancing be adhered to.

George Protection Services director Steven Erasmus said: “This is in addition to libraries, museums and sporting facilities that have been closed already in efforts to ensure that all necessary precautions are taken to ensure that the transmission of novel coronavirus is contained.”

The city yesterday became the latest to announce the closing of beaches to advance social distancing.

“While we appealed to the public to limit visits to the beaches last week, we have seen an increase in beach goers as a result of other public facilities being closed.

“As has now been done in other coastal municipalities across South Africa, we will be closing beaches as from tomorrow (Tuesday) morning to limit public contact and to assist our residents with respecting the national government’s call to practice social distancing.

“Until further notice, beaches along Cape Town’s coastline will be closed for all activities be it on the beach itself or in the water” the city said in a statement.

Swimming, surfing, kite-surfing, kayaking, recreational fishing, and any other beach or water-based activity will be prohibited.

Cape Times