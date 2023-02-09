‘Don’t smile at those that break the law’ – Police Minister Bheki Cele

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele urged the law enforcement agencies deployed for the State of the Nation address (Sona) in Cape Town to ensure that they did not smile at those who broke the law. Cele said those that broke the law should be shown that they have chosen the wrong day when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Thursday evening.

“Yours is to make sure that happens with all necessity of respect, protection and that protection is for the inhabitants and citizens of this land, including those that are visiting us today,” he said. Cele was addressing hundreds of officers including army, police, law enforcement, traffic officers and emergency personnel at the Castle of Good Hope. “You are to look after the safety and comfort of all people around this city, this province and the country when the president gives us guidelines.

“You must remember that their safety does not end when they enter these premises, these precincts: wherever they are and wherever you are, you remain responsible for them now, during, after Sona and many other days thereafter.” The minister said women, children, elderly and vulnerable should not only have hope in law enforcement agencies, but should receive hope and safety as well as feel their presence. “You must make sure that anybody that chooses this day to get out of the way to break the law has chosen the wrong day.

“Anybody that gets out of the way, who tries to be clever than those that are clever today, you must make sure he has chosen the wrong day,” Cele said. However, Cele reminded the officers that they were policing under the constitutional and human rights dispensation. “That does not mean you will not follow your constitution. At the end of the day, your duty is to enforce the law.

“Therefore, you don’t smile. You don’t romance criminality. You don’t show your teeth when it comes to those who break the law. You measure the law and implement the law,” he said. Cele urged the law enforcement agencies not to deviate and get out of the way of their mandate. “Those that do, remind them and make sure that they have no space to do what they are not supposed to do,” he said.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise thanked the officers for coming for the parade and “serving in anticipation of whatever happens today”. Modise reminded especially the soldiers of the military code when they were deployed to do civilian duty. “We expect that you will excel in whatever you have to do to protect the integrity of this country,” she said.

Earlier, ministers in the security cluster conducted an in-loco inspection at the Cape Town City Hall, where Ramaphosa will deliver his address. Cele said they were satisfied with the security situation around the event. “We have all the comfort to look at the numbers taking care of the event today,” he said.