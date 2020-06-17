Don't wait for your children to be 'trapped in their own shadows'

Cape Town - In anticipating going back to school, my 15-year-old and I spoke about what he looks forward to most. He was very enthusiastic in saying his friends, and of course his lunch boxes. He also looks forward to fewer chores at home since going to school means less mess in the house. Reasonable, right? He told me that because they are not returning to school wearing their uniforms, he worries that he does not have clothes that will match those of his friends. He does not wear labels, and if he does, they are fake labels. It got me really worried. My second book, titled Trapped in our Shadows, speaks about a mother who consistently copies her friend to the extent that she grooms her daughter to do exactly what the friend’s daughter does.

The two friends and the two daughters became so similar that both the general public and the media could not differentiate them in behaviours, actions and even looks.

The book is not about bullying, but it speaks to the importance of self-identities.

Like copying, it happens when there is a difference. Here are some new forms of bullying post lockdown:

The weight - many children would have gained weight, either naturally because they grow, or because they were home eating themselves to life during lockdown.

Bullies may hit them on this and, consciously or not, they may act out negatively.

The look - due to weight gain, weight loss, growth spurt, stress and depression, or even sickness that would have befallen some during this period means they may return to school looking different and be preyed on by bullies.

The clothes - if your children’s school is returning with no uniforms, then the pressure on them may become so heavy that the bullies will make them hate school.

The shoes - pressure on shoes and bags has always been there. But with dressing now open, the bully is able to tell your child to rather come to school without shoes and bags.

The mask - all types are hitting the shelves. The bully will not find it funny that your child did not fit in by choosing the most popular mask in school. They will make your child reject their mask.

The sanitiser - your child may come back to say that their sanitiser is either not well-packaged or wrongly packaged. The bully always has something to say.

The hand-washing - the way they wash their hands, or because they are assumed not to. The bully is capable of making your child feel worthless for the same.

The cough/sneeze - children cough and sneeze. My 8-year-old told me that his only worry going to school is not that he will catch the virus, it is that each time he coughs or sneezes, people may run away from him thinking that he has coronavirus. Imagine what the bully will do.

The transport - I asked myself how children who are driven to school will treat those who get to school through public transport. The bully is concerned about how to take advantage and make this learner feel like a loner, and a loser.

The origin - my son warns of children of Asian descent but particularly those who recently migrated. He speaks of a boy in their school who wore masks before they became aware of the coronavirus. He is worried why the boy did not warn them of the imminent appearance of the virus and wondered how this child will be treated when schools open. For the bully, it will boil down to the child’s race and where the virus emerged.

While it is easy to always look at the bullies, parents should focus their attention on seeing if they have a bully in their house.

As your family communicator, know the above circumstances that may allow your children to be bullies, or be bullied, and prepare them by building identities of self-worth.

Do not wait for bullying to happen and for your children to be Trapped in their own Shadows.

Mbong Shu and her spouse are online-schooling their four children. Before the lockdown, she had worked in education and training since 2002. Follow her on all social media platforms @Mbongshu or visit www.mbongshu.co.za