Dos and don’ts as South Africans enter ‘new normal’ under lockdown level 1 today

Cape Town - South Africans will today adapt to a new reality after the country moved to alert level 1 as of midnight on Sunday night. According to the Government Gazette published on Friday, every person is confined to his or her home from midnight until 4am daily, except where permission or a permit has been granted, or when attending to a security or medical emergency. Attendance at funerals is limited to 100 people or less while night vigils are still prohibited Gatherings at faith-based institutions, social events, political events, cinemas, theatres, concerts, traditional council meetings and conferences are limited to 250 people or less for indoor gatherings and 500 persons or less for outdoor gatherings. Gatherings at casinos, gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools are limited to no more than 50 percent of the venue capacity.

Bars, shebeens, hotels, lodges, resorts, guest houses and similar establishments are also allowed 50 percent venue capacity while night clubs are still closed.

“An owner or operator of any indoor or outdoor facility where gatherings are held must display the certificate of occupancy which sets out the maximum number of persons the facility may hold,” the regulations read.

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted from 9am to 5pm, from Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays. Sale by licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted.

Sporting activities, including professional and non-professional events, by recognised sporting bodies, are allowed, with only venue employees and journalists present. No spectators are allowed.

The regulations also state that a person may not be evicted from his or her land or home or have his or her place of residence demolished for the duration of the national state of disaster unless a competent court has granted an order authorising the eviction or demolition.

“A competent court may suspend or stay an order for eviction or demolition until after the lapse or termination of the national state of disaster.

"From October 1, all travellers from the African continent and from countries outside the African continent with a low rate of Covid-19 infection and transmission will resume, subject to the traveller providing a valid certificate of a negative test which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel; and in the event of the traveller's failure to submit a certificate as proof of a negative test, the traveller will be required to quarantine at his or her own cost.”

International travel from countries listed as having a high Covid-19 infection and transmission rate will remain prohibited, except for business travel, which may be allowed with the approval of the Home Affairs Minister.

Bus and taxi services meanwhile may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (200km or more); and may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long distance travel.

Cape Times