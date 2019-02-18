Levonna Jacobs Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A double murder accused fugitive, who has been on the run for three months, was nabbed at a church in Parow on Sunday. Levonna Jacobs was on trial for the murder of her aunt and cousin when she vanished without a trace.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk on Sunday confirmed Jacobs had been arrested.

“The mentioned person was arrested today at about 12pm by detectives of Hawks and detained at Parow SAPS,” he said.

Sources close to the investigation reveal that detectives found Jacobs praying at a church in Parow.

The 38-year-old suspect had failed to pitch at the Western Cape High Court on 5 November last year for closing arguments and judgement.

Judge Mushtak Parker then revoked her bail and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Her lawyer, Advocate Johannes Solomons, also dropped Jacobs as a client in November.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman, Eric Ntabazalila, confirms Jacobs is expected to appear in court on Monday “and then we take it from there”.

Jacobs was out on R10 000 bail after she was charged with double murder, theft, assault, fraud and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

She has been accused of killing her aunt, Virna Jacobs, 47, and cousin Rowena Jacobs, 26, and burying them in their backyard. Their bodies were dug up in December 2015.

It is alleged Jacobs killed the two to gain ownership of their house in Sering Street, Delft-South, which belonged to her uncle, Donovan Jacobs, who died in March 2015.

Virna’s sister, Nonita Witbooi, said Jacobs running away is proof of her guilt.

“I want to thank the investigating team who never gave up on finding her. She thought she could hide but she would be found,” she says.

Cape Times