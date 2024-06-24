DPW moves to rid Castle of land occupiers

Plans are in motion to evict homeless people around the iconic Castle of Good Hope in the CBD. The National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPW) announced last year that it was in the process of seeking an eviction order from the Western Cape High Court in efforts to remove about 20 people.

The homeless people have been living in tents and shelter-building materials outside the grounds of the Castle for nearly three years. According to department spokesperson Thami Mchunu, the department signed court papers last week. “However, seeing that the matter is against homeless people, it is required that the government apply for a special service date, which is July 31, 2024.

“The purpose of the special service date is to have our papers translated into Afrikaans and isiXhosa and also for a Sheriff of the Court to do loud hailing informing the occupiers about the eviction. “Thereafter, on September 17, the application is to be served before court,” said Mchunu. The 358-year-old Castle of Good Hope is a National Heritage site, but safety and security concerns have reportedly emerged as a result of the occupation.

It was among places, including Greenmarket Square, included in tourism security plans last year after the Department of Tourism identified tourist attractions that were hotspots. The City has been on the DPW’s case about the occupation which has increased in numbers over the years. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said at the weekend: “The City welcomes the DPW’s launching of an eviction application for the Castle.

“This is a long outstanding matter since the unlawful occupation began during the national lockdown period. “It is high time that this public place is restored to public use, not only for its tourism and economic importance, but also for the sake of the unlawful occupants, as accepting social assistance to get off the streets is the best choice for dignity, health, and well-being. No person has the right to reserve a public space as exclusively theirs, while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and social assistance.” According to the City, its social development professionals have assisted the department by documenting the personal circumstances of each of the occupants via on-site surveys.