Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has described the death of Dr Sydney Brenner, who helped decipher genetic code, as a great loss to the science community. “He was inspirational and selfless, with a passion for scientific research. His endless quest for knowledge was not for his own sake but to make the world a better place to live for all.

“We are grateful for his contribution to our country and the world, and his passing is a loss for us and the global community at large,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

Brenner, a South African-born biologist labelled the “enfant terrible of molecular biology” by the science, technology and research community for being a driving force in the molecular biology revolution of the late 20th century, died on Friday at the age of 92.

He was widely hailed as one of the key contributors to the understanding of modern molecular biology, programmed cell death (apoptosis), and the role of genes in organ development.

Brenner was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine in 2002 (along with H Robert Horvitz and John E Sulston) for developing a tiny transparent worm (Caenorhabditis elegans nematode) into a test bed for biological discoveries and human-disease research carried out in the 1960s and 1970s.

This sparked a new field of research - about 15000 research papers of the past decade include a reference to the worm. He was also a two-time recipient of the Canada Gairdner International Award.

As a young South African studying at Oxford University, Brenner was one of the first people to view the model of DNA that had been constructed in Cambridge, England, by Francis Crick and James Watson.

Over the past 35 years he maintained close links with Singapore, where he was an honorary citizen, helped build up its medical research capacity and earned the title of “mentor to a nation's science ambitions”.

He was a founding member of the European Molecular Biology Organisation in Germany; a founding member of the Molecular Sciences Institute in Berkeley, California; and former director of the Medical Research Council’s Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge. The Institute for Molecular Bioscience at Wits University in Johannesburg was named after him.

Among Brenner’s many generous deeds, he donated part of his Nobel Prize money towards the running of a fellowship programme at the Academy of Science of South Africa (Assaf).

The Assaf said Brenner had not only been instrumental in shaping the understanding of modern molecular genetics and cell biology, but his research using C elegans has been fundamental to its adoption as a model organism worldwide.

“He was proleptic director of the Medical Research Council laboratory, where he later set up a Unit of Molecular Genetics based in the Department of Medicine. In 2001 he was appointed a Distinguished Professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

“In partnership with the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust, Brenner donated a portion of his Nobel Prize to offer a prestigious post-doctoral Sydney Brenner Fellowship Programme for research in molecular biology to be undertaken in South Africa over two years by an outstanding young scientist,” the ASSAf said.

