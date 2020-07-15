Drakenstein physiotherapist beats Covid-19 with power of positive thinking

Cape Town – Covid-19 was a reality for Drakenstein physiotherapist Malcolm Williams months before he tested positive. As a physiotherapist supporting provincial health department clients in Drakenstein, he immediately had to adapt his working schedule to protect the most vulnerable patients. Williams’s colleagues were surprised when he contracted Covid-19 because he was the one who made doubly sure he followed all the measures to prevent infection. “It was very difficult,” Williams said, reflecting on when he anxiously awaited his test results and then learnt he had Covid-19. He experienced weakness in his body, had a dry cough and noticed a change in his breathing.

“I immediately thought of my wife and children. Did I infect them? Did I infect the colleague with whom I share the office?

Williams’s youngest child was just two months old at that stage. The fact that Williams has diabetes, caused more alarm.

“You read the media, the articles, the statistics I thought, ‘how am I going to fight this’?”

To protect his family, he didn’t think twice about going to an isolation facility and was referred to one in Drakenstein.

Williams said he had a room with a view and was glad about the daily check-ups from health staff.

He encouraged others to use isolation facilities to reduce the risk of their families getting Covid-19.

“Doing community work, you don’t see the seriousness of Covid-19. You read about it and psychologically it has a big impact.

“It was quite frightening, but for me it was easier to keep a positive mindset than it may be for others as I only had mild symptoms.”

He decided to maintain a positive mindset by not focusing on the latest figures, but rather concentrating on getting better.

His wife, Nadia Williams, was his biggest source of encouragement, Williams said.

She taught him to focus on the positives, despite testing positive herself for Covid-19 while Williams was still in isolation. When his time in isolation was complete, he rushed home to help Nadia.

It took about two weeks for Williams to fully regain his strength. He was glad to return to work and be able to support his patients.

“This is what I’m here for. If I do my work, other people can get back to theirs.”

Williams emphasised the importance of staying home and, only going out for essential items, and washing your hands regularly.

“I’m a living example that you can get Covid-19, recover and get back to work while maintaining a positive outlook.”

Residents in the Drakenstein area can call 021 877 6513, 079 418 9067 or send an email to [email protected] for more information about the Covid-19 quarantine or isolation facilities.

