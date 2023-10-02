A horse named Flash, that was rescued on the busy M5 inbound, has been nurtured back to health and is ready to find his forever home. The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA said it was in search of a warm, loving, forever home for Flash, where he could live his days in happiness and peace.

On August 17, a panicked Flash was seen racing down the highway in peak traffic with trailing training equipment tied to him. A video of the incident quickly made rounds on social media, leading to a frenzy of shared sympathies and concerns over the horse’s well-being. The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA promptly sprang into action, with its chief inspector Jaco Pieterse, accompanied by five other inspectors, racing against time to rescue Flash.

They said, luckily, by the time the SPCA team reached the scene, a compassionate bystander had already managed to calm Flash, who had sustained a serious leg injury (amongst other injuries). “The team wasted no time in administering first aid to Flash before carefully transporting him to the SPCA’s Horse Care Unit,” the CoGH SPCA said. The animal welfare organisation said preliminary investigations found that Flash was undergoing training in the Parkwood area before he broke loose, running in his frightened state along the highway.

According to the SPCA, the chaotic scene urged many good Samaritans to halt their journeys and come forward to help. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the members of the public who stopped to help City of Cape Town Traffic Services, who closed the road, enabling us to work safely, and all the motorists on the M5 for their patience and consideration for a horse in trouble,” said Pieterse. Nobody came forward to claim Flash.