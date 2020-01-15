The provincial department said about 107 000 pupils have enrolled for Grade1 this year, compared to 104 336 in 2019. Grade 8 will welcome 93 206 pupils, while last year there were 85 771.
Schools in areas like Mfuleni, Delft and the Helderberg are once again in high demand as population growth there has spiked.
In 2019, over 1 000 Mfuleni children had to wait for more than four weeks before being enrolled as there was no place for them.
They had to cram into halls, old clinic buildings and churches because all schools in the area were filled to capacity.