Takealot.com has removed a cat shower cage that angered animal activists. Screengrab

Cape Town – Online store Takealot has removed a cat cage that animal activists called a "dreadful contraption". The cage was meant to immobilise a cat to shower or bath them.

Beauty Without Cruelty chairperson Toni Brockhoven said they were happy with the swift removal of the product. She said she contacted the company regarding the product and Takealot responded saying: “Thank you for taking the time to share your concerns with us as we do take these matters seriously.

“Our platform serves a large, diverse customer base and so we acknowledge and accept that we will not always satisfy everyone’s preferences with all the products on offer. With that in mind, our product listings are guided by the law in that we do not allow the selling or listing of any illegal items on the website and as such won’t be delisting this particular product.”

Brockhoven said it was not about a diverse customer base, but about the animal. “Takealot has gone from selling medieval torture ‘cat boots’ to the cat cage. This is in contravention of the Animal Protection Act, and I would like to see this removed from your catalogue as a matter of urgency.

“The product is in direct contravention of the Animal Protection Act 71 of 1962 (Par 2f) which prohibits the attachment of any equipment to an animal which will cause distress to the animal concerned.

“Cats do not need bathing or showering; any cat would suffer immense stress and trauma being immobile in this contraption,” Brockhoven said.

She said they were pleased that the company decided to remove it and suggested that they consider working with animal welfare groups to avoid similar situations in future.

“They have taken a bit of a battering because of this, so we suggested to them that they work with Cape animal welfare forums and be guided by suggestions and not violate animal rights,” Brockhoven said.

Takealot confirmed that the product was removed, “while an investigation into its legality takes place”.

“Appropriate action will be taken once this investigation has run its course. Takealot.com is governed by the law in that we do not sell any products that are illegal,” the company said.

They did not comment on how many of the cages had already been sold, but Brockhoven urged those who had bought the cages to try to return them.