Cape Town – The Dream Factory Foundation will be holding a community engagement session at the Gugulethu Public Library which will look at how to unlock the potential of youth-at-risk. Gugulethu is faced with many social issues such as crime, alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancy and unemployment.

Foundation community engagement officer Harley Goneso said Freshly- ground lead singer Zolani Mahola, psychologist Sandile Banjwa, and educational strategist and columnist Monde Sitole would be among the speakers.

“We want to create a platform for young people to talk about their dreams and also the struggle of not being able to fulfil those dreams due to the type of the environment they live in, or the things they’re exposed to as young people.

“We want them to have a conversation about how they can build their communities and support each other, we also want them to find solutions to the issues they’re facing,” Goneso said.

The Dream Factory Foundation is a registered non-profit organisation that empowers youth aged from 13 to 25.

Some of the topics the dialogue will focus on include depression, self- image and acceptance.

“This dialogue also provides a safe space where young people can express their emotions behind content.

Through our innovative programmes, we connect young people to caring mentors, our future-focused dream toolkit and further opportunities that increase their knowledge of, and access to, tertiary, entrepreneurial and employment opportunities where they can actualise their dreams,” Goneso said.

* The diaglogue will take place on Friday from noon until 1.30pm. Those interested can visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dreamfactoryfoundation/