Dreams of feathering nest with chicken business

Cape Town - A Khayelitsha graduate is growing her poultry business into her own independent farming dream, one chicken sold at a time.



Ncumisa Mkabile, 27, who is the founder of Mamcube Homegrown Chicken, said she decided to pursue chicken farming when she saw a need in her community.



“I started in March, I was selling on the street and doing door-to-door deliveries.

"I saw that the demand was high for chicken and then I decided to farm chicken and supply to people who would like to start their own businesses, while still doing my deliveries,” she said.



The Travel and Tourism Operations graduate charges R80 for a door-delivered chicken, and R60 for bulk orders all over Cape Town.



She said she used the internet to gather information on how to structure her poultry business, which is rapidly growing.



“Right now I’m buying the chicken in Philippi, but they are off-layer chickens. I'm still looking for a place to buy layers that haven't started laying eggs yet, so that I can build from there.



"The business has grown a lot. I get most of my market on social media, however, it's not where I want it to be. Whatever I’m doing now is a build-up for solely independent farming, starting the chickens from a day old and growing them myself,” said Mkabile.



She counted her challenges as not having her own land and infrastructure.



Mkabile also aspires to tap into commercial farming with local communities and to take her poultry farm to another level, where she can create employment and host seminars educating others about making a living out of farming.



“If I had to advise the youth, I'd say that they should learn to stay away from depending on employment and seek opportunities of self-employment.

"Also, they must understand that you don’t need so much to start a business: ‘start with what you have and grow it to your vision’,” she said.



Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said: “The KDF congratulates Ncumisa and calls on the community to support her business. Where possible, the KDF will support her by linking her with support agencies.”

