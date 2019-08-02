Ahmed Kathrada Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – In what would have been the 90th birthday of anti-apartheid Struggle veteran, Ahmed Kathrada, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will this month host a series of programmes and events celebrating his legacy as a lifelong activist. Kathrada was born on 21 August, 1929 in the rural town of Schweizer Reneke in the North West province (then Western Transvaal). He became politically active at the age 12 while he was at school in Joburg.

The foundation’s executive director, Neeshan Balton, said that the "Kathrada at 90" programme “will span the month of August, and will focus on different elements of Kathrada’s rich legacy and draw in audiences, both old and young”.

“Kathrada was particularly fond of spending time during August with young people, retelling stories from the past, and we have made sure that youth reflections on his legacy are included in the programme,” Balton said.

“This will include a youth concert towards the end of the month, featuring Danny K and Kabelo, as well as performances by young people who form the core of our 10 community youth clubs, which will be formally launched from this month onwards.

"We hope that by 2029, when we celebrate Kathrada’s centenary, there will be 100 such clubs established as a tribute to him. We will also be sharing some historical content from our archive related to Kathrada.

"The hashtag to follow is #Kathrada90 or keep a check on our Twitter handle, @KathradaFound. We urge members of the public to tweet their pictures of themselves with Kathrada, using the hashtag and tagging us.

"Kathrada was a fan of selfies, and he would regularly stop at malls, at the airport or events to take pictures. We hope to collect these pictures as part of our historical archive on his life,” Balton added.

Details for the various public activities can be found on www.kathradafoundation.org