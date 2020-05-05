Driver caught transporting sheep in car’s boot in Montague Gardens

Cape Town – Sheep hidden in a car’s boot were among the long list of confiscations that were recently made by members of the SANDF while on active service in the province. While having to put up with adverse weather conditions recently, Alpha section commander Corporal Mothobi Selepe was on duty in Montague Gardens when a driver was caught transporting three sheep hidden in his car’s boot. This followed the confiscation of dagga, cigarettes and other non-essential and illegal items at roadblocks. Alpha Company Platoon 3 commander Lieutenant Mpho Thulo said the country's soldiers remained committed to helping to break the back of Covid-19. “My men are hard workers. It’s not easy to be in the field from before sunrise and stand in the rain.

"They do it though because they love this country and are concerned about the safety of its citizens,” Thulo said.

The SANDF has been screening its members, and a mass testing for Covid-19 was conducted at the Joint Tactical Headquarters in the Western Cape last week.

“The testing procedure was conducted in a controlled and organised manner. While maintaining social distance, members' details were confirmed at the registration point.

"People were sanitised before proceeding to the sterilised testing station. Once seated at the station, medical staff explained the procedure and inserted a swab sample from deep inside the nose.

"The swab was placed inside a sealed packet and sent to the laboratory for confirmation of results,” the SANDF said.

