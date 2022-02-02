Driver of luxury SUV freed after death of veteran cyclist, injury of another

CAPE TOWN - Veteran triathlete Andre Piehl, following his death at the weekend when he was knocked down by a car while cycling with a friend, has been remembered as humble, dedicated and goal-driven. Netcare 911 responded to a collision on the R512 in Lanseria at about 6.30am on Saturday, involving Piehl and friend Je’an Francois du Preez.

“Reports indicate that two cyclists were struck down by the driver of a luxury SUV. When medics arrived on scene they found that one of the cyclists, an adult male, had sustained severe deformity after being dragged approximately 400 metres under the car. “The man sadly showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene. “The second cyclist, also an adult male (went) through the windscreen of the vehicle, was found to have sustained critical injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him. Once treated, the man was flown by Netcare 911 helicopter to a specialist hospital for continuation of care.”

Friend Paul Ingpen described Piehl, 52, as a respecting, loving husband who now leaves behind his twins and wife. Piehl was the operations executive at Famous Brands, the JSE-listed company which owns Steers, Fishaways and Debonairs. “He was passionate about cycling and he has been cycling since I knew him for over 30 years.

“He was a huge, bold fellow who was always positive about life,” said Ingpen. Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said a culpable homicide case was opened for investigation at Diepsloot police station. “The 30-year-old driver was arrested and the docket taken to Randburg Magistrates' Court.”

Diepsloot SAPS spokesperson Captain Tinyiko Mathebula, however, said the suspect was released. Meanwhile, law firm HJW Attorneys is appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward. HJW Attorneys confirmed that it was called on to assist the Piehl and Du Preez families.

In a statement, the firm said they were devastated to hear about the release. “We want to take the opportunity to assure the cycling community, as well as the wider public that we are exercising all our resources to ensure that justice is obtained for both Andre and Je’an. To this end we are directly engaging senior prosecution officials and compiling all the evidence necessary for them to proceed with this matter,” the firm added. People with information that could assist in the case, are urged to email [email protected]