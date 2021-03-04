Drone used to locate lost hiker in Helderberg

Cape Town - The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drone Team assisted with the rescue of a lost hiker at Helderberg Nature Reserve this week. The woman was brought to safety after she got lost in the nature reserve on Tuesday. The drone team was dispatched at 3pm to assist with a rescue call after being requested for assistance by the Mountain Club of South Africa (MCSA) Hottentots Holland section. EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the woman was lost in the West Peak area. “The team arrived at Protea Farm and relocated to the opposite side of the West Peak area, where the patient was. The drone was flown up the mountain and the woman was located. In conjunction with the MCSA, Winelands Peninsula Search and Rescue, EMS’s rescue team conducted a successful search. The team members, who were on foot, were guided by the drone and they got to her speedily,” said Bessick.

Wilderness Search and Rescue said that they were at the scene for about three hours, assisting with the search.

Spokesperson Johan Marius said that they found the woman lost close to the peak of the dome.

“She was lost, although she could see the town and so forth, but she was in a place where she was unable to proceed up or down, nor left or right, without assistance. The team went to her and assisted her down, back onto safer ground, and walked her down to a place where the vehicles were able to get to her,” said Marius.

The missing woman’s location on West Peak

Marius said that they found her physically unharmed, but she was attended to by paramedics.

