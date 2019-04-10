The overall kidney transplant rate in the country is declining, especially in the public sector, a Stellenbosch University expert found. Professor Rafique Moosa of SU’s Department of Medicine believes that changing attitudes was crucial to improve organ donation.

Moosa analysed national kidney transplant data collected between 1991 and 2015 by the Organ Donor Foundation of SA. Over the 25-year period under review, 7191 kidney transplants were performed.

The overall kidney transplant rate was 6.4 per million population (pmp), averaging 4.8 pmp in the public sector and 15.2 pmp in the private sector, and 58.3% of the donor kidneys were derived from deceased donors.

Cape Town and Joburg hospitals performed 75% of the country’s kidney transplants. In Cape Town, the centre providing a donor was allocated a kidney and the remaining kidney was allocated to the combined public-private patient pool while in Joburg, kidneys were allocated one each to the private and public sectors, irrespective of their source.

Moosa said transplant activity in the country remained lower than that achieved by other countries with comparable economic capacity.

“The challenge of coping with this situation is starkly illustrated in a recent report from a renal unit in Western Cape that currently accepts only 25% of patients with end-stage kidney disease referred for treatment, down from 50% a decade ago.”

While the country had a road traffic death rate of 251 pmp, suggesting that there should potentially be sufficient organs to meet the needs of the country; the reasons for the decline in kidney transplants despite this were multiple and include structural and policy issues, Moosa said.

“The level of awareness is high and 70% of interviewees recently indicated willingness to donate after death.

“However, this willingness to donate has not translated into real donations: 82% of families refused when actually approached for post-mortem donations.” Another important barrier to donation was the attitude of health-care professionals.

“Limited local data and the experience among health-care workers elsewhere suggest that they are less likely than the general public to donate their organs or those of their relatives after death, despite their knowledge of processes and the desperate need for organs,” Moosa said.

