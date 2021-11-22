Drop in Province’s murder rate welcomed

CAPE TOWN - A downturn in murders across the province, especially in notorious hotspots, has been welcomed. However, kangaroo courts continue to be a problem, with the Western Cape recording 64 of the 328 acts of vigilantism reported across the country.

Police Minister Bheki Cele briefed Parliament’s police committee on Friday on the second quarter crime statistics – for the period July until September 2021. He commended the Western Cape for being the only province to record a decrease in its murder cases. Khayelitsha police stations recorded a 41% decrease in their murder rates, with 53 cases reported during the quarter compared to 94 during the same period last year.

Nyanga police stations saw a decrease of 14% after 49 cases were reported compared to 63. Harare had a 5% decrease after 60 murders were reported last year. Provincial Community Policing Forum (CPF) board chairperson Fransina Lukas said the statistics were encouraging.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa attributed the reduced crime levels to partnerships between SAPS and various role players including community volunteers, the City’s law enforcement and traffic officials. “During the period under review, serious violent crimes in certain identified communities reflected a downward pattern,” Potelwa said. “However, certain precincts within the province remain a cause for concern.

“We undertake to work with all who are committed to fighting crime in also dealing with the generators of serious violent crimes such as alcohol, illegal firearms, drugs, gangs and taxi-related conflict.” In efforts to deal with mob justice concerns, Potelwa said police have recently developed a video featuring multiple voices of community leaders and key figures in society dissuading community members from partaking in incidents. Last week the community safety standing committee chairperson in the legislature, Reagan Allen shared a written reply which stated that an average of 177 mob justice attacks have been carried out every year.

“The low levels of trust in the police service can be attributed to the failures in the criminal justice system. It is imperative that we fill the cracks in the justice system because justice must be seen to be done,” the reply noted. Allen said while there were improvements for the safety of communities there was much more that needed to be done. “Regrettably this is where SAPS as a national, centralized agency has a sole mandate for the moment.