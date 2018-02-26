Drop-the-block is a green block that is droppied in the cistern of a toilet to save water. Photo: dwa.gov.za

To further reduce water consumption, the Department of Water and Sanitation yesterday launched its Drop the Block campaign in Athlone.

The campaign saw representatives, accompanied by the “Save Water” mascot, visit homes and place a brick-like green plastic block in the toilet cistern that would save between two and four litres of potable water for every flush.

The project aimed to service about 1 700 homes per day and would be running for the next four weeks.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “Given the drought gripping the Western Cape there is a need to embark on high-impact activities to save water.”

He said toilet cisterns carried between nine and 12 litres of potable water that had been treated and could be used for drinking and cooking.

“The block will reduce the capacity of the cistern and thus reduce water consumption.”

Furthermore, Ratau added that they were creating temporary jobs by employing people from the communities they serviced. We employ 120 unemployed locals per day to assist us.”

Employee Johnita Hess from Athlone said: “I was just at home before this opportunity. I am happy to learn new skills and be a part of something important.

“We want to encourage everyone to work together with all spheres of government, national, provincial and local because the responsibility to reduce consumption lies with all of us.”

The installation of the block is free and also available from the regional water and sanitation office. Alternatively the call centre can be contacted on 0800 200 200.