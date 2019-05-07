Cape Town – The South African wine grape harvest for 2019 has hit a record low, largely because of the preceding drought and fluctuating weather conditions during the season. Winemakers are, however, positive about the quality of this year’s vintage, according to the annual SA Wine Harvest Report 2019, issued by Vinpro yesterday.

Vinpro represents 2 500 South African wine grape producers, wineries and wine-related businesses.

The 2019 wine grape crop is estimated at 1 225 620 tons, according to the latest estimate of industry body Sawis (SA Wine Industry Information Systems) on April26.

Although only 1.4% smaller than last year, the crop has shrunk for the second consecutive year and 2019 represents a record low since 2005 when 11 71 632 tons were harvested.

Vinpro viticultural consultation service manager Francois Viljoen said it had been a trying year.

“A decline in area under vines and challenging weather conditions contributed to the smaller harvest,” Viljoen said.

Although most regions received good rainfall, the after-effects of the preceding three-year drought were still visible and vineyards and soils would take some time to recover.

“The drought was still lingering during the post-harvest period, which meant many producers couldn’t apply crucial post-harvest irrigation.

"As a result, leaves fell early and vines couldn’t accumulate the reserves needed to carry them through the season, which in turn affected the berry set and growth,” Viljoen said.

Severe weather fluctuations during bud break and flowering, followed by cool windy conditions during set, contributed to fewer and uneven bunches and smaller berries.

“The year 2019 tells the tale of two harvesting seasons - the first easy with good weather conditions and great grape analyses up until the end of February, and the second challenging, characterised by slow ripening following cold, rainy weather in March,” Viljoen said.

The Northern Cape, Swartland, Paarl and Worcester regions produced larger crops than last year, but from a low base after big losses in last year.

Breedekloof and the Cape South Coast regions had somewhat smaller crops, in line with average productions. Robertson and Stellenbosch also produced smaller crops, but the Olifants River and Klein Karoo regions were hit hardest for the second consecutive year because of the drought.

In general, wines also had good acidity, sugar and elegance, which bodes well for quality.

“We saw once again that virus-free vines that are managed well do much better than others in terms of both yield and quality. We encourage all wine grape producers to follow suit,” Viljoen said.

The 2019 wine harvest is expected to amount to 951.8 million litres at an average recovery of 777 litres per ton of grapes.

South Africa is the eighth biggest wine producer worldwide and produces about 4% of the world’s wine. The wine industry contributes R36billion to the country’s gross domestic product and employs nearly 290 000 people.

Visit www.vinpro.co.za for the full harvest report per region.

Cape Times