Drug kingpin Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy pre-sentence proceedings in court next month

Drug kingpin Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy will appear in court next month ahead of his sentencing. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed until September 27 for pre-sentencing reports.

Murphy was convicted in July this year when he faced Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) related charges alongside his ex-wife, Shariefa. The duo, who operated a drug enterprise, were convicted after their trial stretched over five years in the Western Cape High Court. They faced 229 charges in terms of Poca and the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act after they “willingly and unlawfully concealed a lucrative drug-packaging business under the guise of operating and managing their company Ulterior Trading Solutions”.

Recently, Premier Alan Winde and Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen lauded SAPS officials who “made history by securing the conviction”. “The single-minded determination of these detectives to see this case reach a successful conclusion is highly commendable. This team of detectives displayed true professionalism,” Winde said. He added that the conviction dealt a significant blow to the drug trade in the Western Cape.