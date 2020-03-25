Drug mule gets 15-year sentence after being nabbed on bus

Cape Town – Convicted drug mule Farzana Khan has been handed a 15-year jail sentence by the Beaufort West Regional Court. Khan, 40, was arrested on June 3, 2018, when she was found in possession of 18 143 Mandrax tablets value at almost R1 million. She was nabbed when officers pulled over a passenger bus for a routine inspection in Donkin Street, Beaufort West. Upon searching the luggage compartment of the bus, police discovered the consignment of Mandrax tablets destined for distribution in the metropoles. Following Khan’s sentencing, police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said efforts to eradicate drug abuse and trafficking were yielding excellent results.

“Western Cape provincial management has commended all the members involved (in the bust) for their dedication and vigilance. This harsh sentence imposed should act as a deterrent and warning to other potential mules,” said Pojie.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in Bishop Lavis for the possession of dagga worth more than R28 000.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said on Sunday that members of Maitland Flying Squad pulled over a vehicle in Borchards Quarry Road, Bishop Lavis, that had passed them at a high speed.

“Members found two big bags of dagga in the vehicle. Two suspects in their 30s were arrested. The estimated street value of the dagga is about R 28 700,” he said.

Also on Sunday, Table View police were conducting a vehicle checkpoint operation in Malibongwe Drive when three occupants jumped out of their vehicle and scattered.

One, a 49-year-old, was nabbed. It was established the vehicle was stolen in a house robbery in Simon’s Town in November.

Cape Times