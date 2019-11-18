Drunk driving accounts for nearly three-quarters of weekly arrests in Cape Town









File picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Drunk driving accounts for nearly three-quarters of weekly arrests, JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, said on Monday.

" The staggering statistic is a cause for concern as the festive season draws near, which is associated with an increase in alcohol abuse and road deaths," said Smith.

"The City’s Traffic and Metro Police Departments arrested 231 suspects in the last week."





In one of the latest incidents this morning, a taxi driver was arrested after a scuffle with traffic officers along Wetton Road.

The driver ran away after being nabbed for drunk driving during a Transport Enforcement Unit operation.

After he was caught, it also emerged that the 34-year-old had 40 outstanding warrants to the value of R64 650.





This was one of 125 arrests made by traffic officers in the last week. Officers also impounded 108 taxis, issued 2 795 fines for various offences and served 196 warrants valued at R413 650.





During a series of roadblocks at the weekend, officers had the following successes:





* Bellville South: 1 arrest for driving under the influence; 3 for reckless and negligent driving





* Woodstock/Cape Town CBD: 24 arrests for driving under the influence





* Kuils River: 9 arrests for driving under the influence





* FW de Klerk Boulevard: 18 arrests for driving under the influence





* Goodwood: 18 arrests for driving under the influence





* Langa/Bishop Lavis: 11 arrests for driving under the influence





* Lentegeur: 21 arrests for driving under the influence; 1 for reckless and negligent driving

"There are many who accuse the City’s Traffic Service of selective enforcement. The statistics and roadblock enforcement records tell a different story, but the facts seldom matter," said Smith.





"It’s astonishing how often people pick apart the enforcement efforts or the applicable legislation, but fail to show the same level of enthusiasm when it comes to criticising the bad behaviour that is so prevalent on our roads.





"We need to stop making excuses for the absolute lawlessness that has become par for the course, and start holding ourselves and others accountable for their actions."





The City’s Metro Police officers arrested 106 suspects during operations in the last week.





Of those arrested, 66 were found to be driving under the influence, while 40 others were arrested on various charges including possession of drugs, dangerous weapons, stolen property, assault, riotous behaviour and house-breaking, among others.





Officers also issued 1 428 fines for by-law and traffic offences.





In one incident in Ocean View on Saturday, Metro Police officers found two suspects in possession of a panga and a large knife.





While making the arrests, officers were informed by a member of the public that the suspects had robbed him just a short while earlier. It later emerged that the two were allegedly linked to a shooting in the area too.





"We are grateful to those residents who put up their hands and get involved in crime fighting, by passing along information or being willing to lay charges where they might have fallen victim," said Smith.





"There are numerous risks to speaking up and I know that it is not an easy thing to do, so we tip our hats to those who help.





"As we head into the festive season, the City calls on residents to please work with our staff to make the period a safe and worry-free time for all law-abiding citizens by reporting concerns or tips directly to staff on the ground, or by calling our Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone."



