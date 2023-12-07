‘Drunk’ law enforcement officer to be investigated

The City has called on members of the public who witnessed a Law Enforcement officer who was suspected of being under the influence, to come forward to make a formal statement for its investigation. In a video shared on social media, a Law Enforcement officer is seen behind the wheel of an official Law Enforcement vehicle, where he is accused by the civilians recording the video to have been idling the vehicle “for an hour”.

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said they have been alerted to the videos circulating online. “The City is aware of the videos circulating on social media. The apparent actions of both the officer, but also the civilians in the three videos that have surfaced, is incredibly concerning. The Law Enforcement Department has already started an investigation, in line with City policies and processes.

“We request that any person who witnessed the incident, please contact the City so that a formal statement may be taken,” said Smith. Those filming are heard questioning the uniformed officer, who identifies himself, about why he is “sleeping in the car”.

Later, the officer appears to try and drive away from the scene to go to Beacon Valley, while the civilians tell him that he will not be allowed to leave as they intend to call the police. In another video, the officer is seen in the passenger side of the law enforcement vehicle, eating a meal while a man records himself driving the vehicle and playing with the official vehicle sirens.