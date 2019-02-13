Three fire engines, four water tankers and a rescue vehicle with 25 firefighters had responded to the incident in Dunoon. Photo: SABC

Cape Town – One person was injured in the shack fires at the Du Noon informal settlement near Table View on Wednesday afternoon. A woman suffered second-degree burns and some residents returning from work were met by the sight of complete devastation after the fire had torn through the shacks. The cause of the fire is still not known.

City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Edward Bosch said firefighters had responded to numerous wood and iron structures being aflame at Cosmos Street at around 2pm.

By late afternoon damping down efforts were under way, the SABC reported. Patiswa Nolusu, along with her three children, were left with a heap of ash in what was once their home. Unlike some residents, they were unable to save any of their possessions.

Bosch said three fire engines, four water tankers and a rescue vehicle with 25 firefighters had responded to the incident. It is believed a fire vehicle had sustained damage.

Cape Times