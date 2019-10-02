Dunoon, N7 protests keep schools closed as commuters battle to get to work









SANDF armoured vehicles and personnel, ambulances and the police at a Dunoon MyCiTi bus lane next to two burnt-out bus stations following ongoing protests in the area. Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Six schools in Dunoon and Joe Slovo could not open for the start of the fourth term yesterday, while commuters were still stranded with no MyCiTi buses and few taxis operating following unrest in the area. Yesterday, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and additional police were in Dunoon where taxi drivers have been violently protesting over the city council’s impounding of their vehicles. During the protests, two trucks and a bus were also set alight while vehicles were pelted with stones, drivers were injured and a number of roads closed. SANDF armoured vehicles and personnel, ambulances and military police were seen lined up in a MyCiTi bus lane next to two burnt-out bus stations. Initially it was thought the troops were deployed to try to bring stability to the area until the city council and taxi operators could come to an understanding or resolution.

However, the police said the additional resources were part of Operation Lockdown and not directly in response to the protests.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said five of the six schools closed were in Dunoon while one school in Joe Slovo reported high numbers of absenteeism.

“This is increasingly concerning. It is the first day back for the fourth term and all our pupils need to knuckle down to complete the curriculum as well as prepare for exams and tests.

“It is a critical time especially for our Grade 12s, with only a few days left for review of their mock exam results and problem areas that require further assistance,” said Hammond.

She appealed to communities to allow pupils to go to school and was hopeful schools would be open today.

“We encourage parents to send their children to school. They also need to ensure their child’s safety.

“We will be monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities,” said Hammond.

According to ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni, disgruntled drivers were protesting over the impoundment of their taxis.

“After that, owners were informed and we approached the owners as community leaders to say the strike must end. A meeting between residents and taxi representatives is scheduled for tonight,” said Makeleni.

Dunoon Street and Area Committee chairperson Sinethemba Matomela said: “This cannot go on, we need this to urgently go back to normal.

“The hospital is 2km away from here, so patients cannot walk from here to the clinic. Our matrics also can’t afford to be disturbed and left stranded.”

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said integrated forces targeted operations at the Table View and Dunoon taxi ranks.

“The forces are focusing on the generators of crime such as drugs and firearms. The deployments are not about the protest but generators of crime in the area,” Van Wyk said.

Protests were being policed by Public Order Policing Units who were deployed to maintain law and order in the area, he said.

Cape Times