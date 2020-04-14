Dunoon residents think lockdown is a joke, says councillor

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Despite some Dunoon residents testing positive for Covid-19, people are still walking around the streets, not taking lockdown seriously, ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said. Makeleni said at least six residents, including two essential workers, tested positive for the virus. “We try to do enforcement and educate people about the virus, but the people don’t care. They are all over the street and they don’t seem to understand the seriousness of it. "They are making their own alcohol and think this is a joke,” Makeleni said. Last week, an employee of a retail group tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the grocery chain to close its Bothasig store.

According to the Table View CPF, the number of employees who tested positive increased to five, with two being from Dunoon.

Bothasig ward councillor Helen Carstens said five more essential service workers in the area tested positive for the virus and there was some concern from residents as they were not sure if they were in contact with any of the employees.

“More tested positive and the Rapid Response Team was sent out to address the other people and those they came into contact with.

"The people in the community are a bit apprehensive as they are not sure if they came in contact with those who tested positive.”

She said she was appealing to residents to remain indoors as this could protect them from contracting the virus or spreading it should they have come into contact with it.

“For the most part, my ward is doing well and staying indoors. There are those who go to the shops, but they maintain their distances and shops also enforce hygiene with sanitisers and people are wearing masks and not walking in the streets.”

Cape Times