Cape Town – The NSRI Gordon's Bay duty crew had to be activated at 6.25pm yesterday after reports of two abandoned jet skis and two people spotted in rough seas in the harbour wall at Harbour Island.
"On arrival on the scene, a jet ski was found in the surf line, being washed against rocks next to the harbour. Another jet ski was under power without a skipper and moving in circles outside the harbour entrance in big surf conditions," Alan Meiklejohn, the NSRI Gordons Bay station commander, said on Wednesday.
"The skippers of the two jet skis, local men, were safely ashore. They had swum ashore and were taken into the care of NSRI rescuers and paramedics.
"Both had scrapes and bruises after reportedly abandoning their jet skis when they got into difficulty in the surf.
"Our duty crew launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski and NSRI rescue crew responded directly to the scene. GB Med Security ambulance services and WC Government Health EMS rescue squad responded.