Duo on jet skis get into trouble in rough seas at Gordon's Bay









File picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The NSRI Gordon's Bay duty crew had to be activated at 6.25pm yesterday after reports of two abandoned jet skis and two people spotted in rough seas in the harbour wall at Harbour Island. "On arrival on the scene, a jet ski was found in the surf line, being washed against rocks next to the harbour. Another jet ski was under power without a skipper and moving in circles outside the harbour entrance in big surf conditions," Alan Meiklejohn, the NSRI Gordons Bay station commander, said on Wednesday. "The skippers of the two jet skis, local men, were safely ashore. They had swum ashore and were taken into the care of NSRI rescuers and paramedics. "Both had scrapes and bruises after reportedly abandoning their jet skis when they got into difficulty in the surf. "Our duty crew launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski and NSRI rescue crew responded directly to the scene. GB Med Security ambulance services and WC Government Health EMS rescue squad responded.

"The jet ski that was washing against the rocks was at first not accessible to be recovered.

"Our sea rescue craft was driven up against the second jet ski that was going around in circles under motor power outside the harbour entrance, despite the rough seas."

An NSRI coxswain manoeuvred the sea rescue craft into a position to get the jet ski to turn in the direction the sea rescue craft was moving, Meiklejohn said.

As it broadsided the sea rescue craft, so that the jet ski was hugging the pontoon of the sea rescue craft and moving together in a single motion, an NSRI rescue swimmer leapt from the sea rescue craft onto the jet ski and drove it into the harbour entrance.

In the calm waters of the harbour, the rescue swimmer brought the jet ski to a controlled stop and it was recovered undamaged.

Assisted by bystanders, the NSRI crew were able to recover the second jet ski off the rocks. However, it had sustained significant damage.

Paramedics treated the two men for lacerations, scrapes and bruises and they were released requiring no further assistance.

The NSRI commended the swift response and the bystanders who assisted.

