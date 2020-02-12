Duo with over R200K in outstanding warrants arrested in Delft









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Two suspects with outstanding warrants totalling just over R200 000 were arrested in Delft yesterday – with one even attempting to run away. During a vehicle checkpoint (VCP), the driver of a Toyota Quantum ran away when confronted with confirmation of 22 outstanding warrants to the value of R43 400, City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman said on Wednesday. Even when officers caught up with him, he still resisted arrest, Coleman added. The 30-year-old Delft resident was eventually detained at the Parow police station. "A while later, a Toyota Avanza was stopped at the VCP, and a check indicated that the vehicle had been stolen and recovered, but that the owner hadn’t yet secured a police clearance.

"Officers also determined that the owner had numerous outstanding warrants and told the driver that the owner needed to bring the vehicle’s registration papers before he could proceed.

"When the 31-year-old vehicle owner from Philippi arrived on the scene, he was arrested for 156 outstanding warrants totalling R158 500. Besides the warrants, he also has 171 summonses and 51 fines outstanding," Coleman said.

On Monday the RBT Unit arrested a 28-year-old man from Grassy Park for possession of a stolen motorcycle during an operation on the M5.

In June last year, a taxi driver with dozens of outstanding warrants was arrested during an operation in Sea Point.

Officers were conducting an illegal street racing operation in the area when they pulled over the vehicle. The suspect had 44 outstanding warrants valued at R97 350.

Cape Times