Cape Town – Two suspects with outstanding warrants totalling just over R200 000 were arrested in Delft yesterday – with one even attempting to run away.
During a vehicle checkpoint (VCP), the driver of a Toyota Quantum ran away when confronted with confirmation of 22 outstanding warrants to the value of R43 400, City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman said on Wednesday.
Even when officers caught up with him, he still resisted arrest, Coleman added.
The 30-year-old Delft resident was eventually detained at the Parow police station.
"A while later, a Toyota Avanza was stopped at the VCP, and a check indicated that the vehicle had been stolen and recovered, but that the owner hadn’t yet secured a police clearance.