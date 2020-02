'Duped' tennis fans' R4 000 Roger Federer tickets in top of stand only worth R650









Roger Federer Picture: Reuters Cape Town – Disappointed tennis fans said they purchased two tickets online for R4 000 each via booking platform Instaticket for the highly anticipated Match In Africa at the Cape Town Stadium organised by the Roger Federer Foundation, only to discover the real value of the tickets when they arrived this week. The tickets they received were worth R650 each from Computicket. The Cape Times earlier this month reported that the same company sold overpriced tickets for the popular Newlands New Year’s cricket test to local Les Milner, who thought he was getting two seats in the President’s Pavilion and paid R6 000. He later received tickets for the Railway Stand instead. A woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said her son had bought tickets for the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal game.

“I’m am a big fan and knowing it was for charity my son had no problem paying that price for the tickets. He was in London at the time, when someone sent him the link last year even before the tickets had gone on sale.

“He thought this would be a wonderful thing for me. When he told me about the tickets, I asked him how he did it, because it was before the tickets became available. I then found many complaints about the company on Hello Peter and became concerned.

“He sent them an email with an address to deliver the tickets and last Friday they were sent via courier to my house. When we opened the tickets, we saw they were R650 tickets from Computicket.

"I thought we were going to have good seats at that price, instead we’re sitting somewhere up top.”

The fan said people needed to know and be warned against doing business with the ticket reseller.

“The money we spent could have gone towards flights and hotels, because it was expensive.

“However, I’m still going to make the most of the experience. My son-in-law is with me, he’s also a fan, and my late mom was a big Roger Federer fan.”

Match in Africa said they had warned the public to only purchase from Computicket.

“We clearly stated that only tickets bought from Computicket are valid. We also expressly communicated through our various channels that overpriced tickets or tickets through any channel other than Computicket should not be purchased under any circumstances,” said media relations person for Match in Africa, Kerry Oliver.

Instaticket did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

Cape Times