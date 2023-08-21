Durbanville couple robbed while watching TV at home

Police in Durbanville are investigating a robbery case after a couple came under attack while watching TV at their home in Trikores Farm, Tygervalley Road, last week. Three suspects reportedly entered the couple’s home through a door that was unlocked, threatened them and robbed them of valuables.

Durbanville police captain Mda Rhode confirmed a case of robbery was registered for investigation. “One of the suspects threatened the complainant with a firearm, and the other suspect had a baton in his possession. The complainant and his girlfriend fought with the suspects inside the house. “The suspects fled the scene with a laptop to the value of R13 000 and a cell phone to the value of R3 000,” he said.

Rhode said no arrests have been made yet. “It is unknown in which direction the suspects fled. At this stage, no suspects have been identified or arrested. A house robbery case will be investigated by the Durbanville police,” he said. This comes as the latest crime statistics show that incidents of home robberies was still stubbornly high.