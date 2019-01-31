Screengrab: Twitter

Cape Town – A fire that broke out at a house in Durbanville on Thursday afternoon is under control, the City of Cape Town said. The house was destroyed and its owner sustained severe injuries and burn wounds, the SABC reported.

Family spokesperson Anton Der Kinderen said it's too early to estimate the extent of the damage caused. Fortunately, no one died and they managed to save their pets, he added.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while trying to extinguish the vegetation fire which destroyed the house in Vissershok Road.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said: “The City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vegetation fire in Durbanville on Thursday afternoon. So far, only a house was destroyed in the fire.”

Layne said fire crews would remain on the scene to carry out mopping-up operations.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. This is yet another in a series of blazes that have occurred recently in the city and surrounding areas.