Durbanville Mediclinic patients robbed at gunpoint

Police have registered a case of business robbery after an unknown suspect robbed patients at Mediclinic Durbanville Hospital at gunpoint last week. Durbanville police spokesperson Captain Marchell Rhode said the suspect entered the hospital through a window on Thursday evening.

At about 7pm, a complainant was busy on her phone at Mediclinic Durbanville Hospital when an unknown male suspect climbed through the window and pointed a firearm at her, Rhode said. “He then instructed the complainant to hand over her phone, but grabbed the phone out of her hand. “The suspect also went to other wards in the hospital, and stole six more cellphones from patients.

“He fled through the same window which he entered the hospital,” he said. It is reported that the suspect was armed, while an eyewitness said it was a toy gun. Rhode said no arrests had been made yet.

“At this stage the suspect has not yet been identified. A business robbery case will be investigated by the Durbanville police,” he said. Ward 105 councillor Ruan Beneke said crime was on the increase in the Durbanville CBD. “Crime in the CBD area of Durbanville is definitely on the increase, with numerous businesses affected of late.