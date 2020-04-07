Durbanville mom’s desperate plea to Ramaphosa over special baby formula

Cape Town – A mother has spoken out about the difficulties she faces with the stockist of her child’s special formula being shut during lockdown. Jessica Lourens, from Durbanville, has now penned an open letter to the Presidency, pleading for the reopening of Baby City to operate as an essential service. Her 11-month-old son Mason suffers from food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome, a rare food allergy that occurs in the gastrointestinal tract. She said the formula that is stocked in the chain store is among the handful of food items he may consume. Lourens said Mason was allergic to almost everything.

“Because of his condition, we have already been in isolation as a family for seven weeks. He is at high risk for life-threatening complications should he contract Covid-19. It is a risk for him to even have the same food from a different store. He pretty much only eats a few Happy Baby Organica products that are only stocked at Baby City, and some from Woolworth’s, which have been scarce.

“We have tried to order from personal shoppers and online delivery systems.

“My baby risks losing safe foods if he does not have a varied enough daily diet, with as many foods as possible, and many babies with this condition end up with feeding tubes.”

She said she asked the store before the lockdown whether they would stay open, and they told her they were under the impression that they would be as they sold essential items.

“The night of the lockdown they told me that the application was rejected and they said they would try to resubmit. A lot of other mommies are also complaining that they are not open.

"There was a mom that said that she is due in a few days and needed a car seat, and wasn’t able to get one,” Lourens said.

Baby City said they tried until late on the day before the lockdown to get permission to be allowed to trade.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain the necessary permit in order to stay open. We wish this would have had a different outcome in order to cater to our loyal customers. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Another mother, Robyn van As, said she supported Lourens’s plea, as she was in need of a travel system for her baby. Her baby arrived earlier than expected, and she said the hospital would not discharge her without a car seat.

“Other stores either don’t have stock, don’t deliver, are closed, aren’t doing online or deliveries or don’t have what I need.

"I’m looking at spending close to R10K on this thing which has been crash-tested and I’m not willing to compromise on the product I want.

“A lot of other moms can only get certain things from Baby City. I’m not sure how this store doesn’t fall under essentials. Us pregnant ladies and moms, in general, have been completely overlooked,” she said.

The Presidency had not responded to requests for comment by deadline.

