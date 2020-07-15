Dutch government joins food drive in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town – The Dutch government has teamed up with local online retailer Yebo Fresh, as well as Netherlands-based Run4Schools, to help families in need in Mitchells Plain. The Dutch Consulate in Cape Town donated 530 food parcels to families in the area, starting with a handover of 130 parcels to children at Northwood Primary School last week. This is the first of four food drives, part of the #cocreateSANL Food Drive, aimed at serving the families who have been struggling to cope as a result of reduced incomes. Northwood principal Leon Jones thanked the consulate and organisations for the donations. “Our school is situated in a historically disadvantaged area and our community faces the insurmountable challenges of high unemployment, drug and alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancy, gangsterism and violence.

“These factors all negatively impact on the quality of life and, generally, self-esteem and morale are low.

“We are grateful to the Dutch Consulate for bringing a glimmer of hope to a pre-existing marginalised community who can only benefit from this benevolence, and we can only express the hope that the amicable ties forged with this consulate will continue to grow from strength to strength,” Jones said.

Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Africa, Sebastiaan Messerschmidt, said: “We praise the crucial role played by all who are filling in the gap in a bid to alleviate the hardship faced by those hardest hit by the lockdown.

"It is heart-wrenching to see people suffer from hunger, and horrible to witness so many unable to make ends meet. We are in awe of the measures being taken by businesses and NGOs like Yebo Fresh and Run4Schools.

“In the face of a major global challenge, our partnership is needed now more than ever and continues to stand strong.”

Yebo Fresh is a local company that provides food delivery services to previously unserved areas in Cape Town like Gugulethu, Imizamo Yethu, Khayelitsha and Delft.

“With an estimated 25percent of South Africans today living under the lowest food poverty line with children and women hit disproportionately, projects like these are absolutely crucial,” said founder Jessica Boonstra.

Run4Schools Foundation founder Leslie Pangemanan said with the support of Dutch and South African partners, it had been able to realise the implementation of a hugely beneficial food programme in Mitchells Plain within a short space of time.

