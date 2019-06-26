Joshua van Staden Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Javelin and shot put athlete Joshua van Staden will host an event with LiftOff Jazz Band at the weekend to raise funds for his trip to the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Switzerland in August. The 18-year-old Athlone resident, who is living with dwarfism, said he was determined to succeed despite the challenges.

A committed Van Staden trains six times a week, waking up at 4am every day and going to bed at 10pm, so he can fit in studies, strength training, cardio and athletic training with his coach.

“It is amazing but also very difficult. Instead of just throwing, I have to release in a way that my arm and my legs lift me up,” he said.

“When it comes to shot-put, we do the shuffle. It’s basically like moon-walking backward and when you come forward you basically jumping 6cm off the ground but also releasing - that’s how you’re going to get that explosive release.

“My height limits the distance but I still overcome these challenges. I love these challenges, because every day I can do something about it.

"Dwarfism is not going to determine the condition of my reality and, when I overcome these challenges, it reminds me that I have the power.”

His coach Daniel Damon, from the para-sport division at Stellenbosch University Athletics, said Van Staden had great potential.

“Because of the height restriction, you have to change some of the techniques because you don’t get the same speed running in to throw the javelin,” said Damon.

“But the potential I see in Joshua is very good. He started training with me six months ago and already he is showing improvement. He is the first person with dwarfism I am coaching.”

The fund-raising event takes place at Camps High School from 7pm, and tickets cost R100 at the door.

For more information contact Rachelle Petersen on 084 294 0098.

Cape Times