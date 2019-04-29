US FISH and Wildlife Service recently announced that giraffes may qualify for protection under America's Endangered Species Act.

Humane Society International Africa has hailed the decision by US authorities that giraffes may now qualify for protection under America's Endangered Species Act. The organisation said this is an important step in protecting this species.

A 2018 legal challenge brought by the Centre for Biological Diversity, the Humane Society International and the Natural Resources Defence Council had sought a response to a petition for Endangered Species Act protection for giraffe.

The US provides a large market for giraffe parts, with more than 21400 bone carvings, 3000 skin pieces and 3700 hunting trophies having been imported over the past decade.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature currently recognises one species of giraffes and nine subspecies: West African, Kordofan, Nubian, reticulated, Masai, Thornicroft's (Rhodesian), Rothschild, Angolan and South African.

It said there were fewer giraffes than elephants left in Africa.

Humane Society International Africa wildlife director Audrey Delsink said: “These long-necked peaceful creatures are facing a silent extinction. Five of the nine giraffe subspecies have small wild populations (below 5000) and four of the five have a decreasing population trend. The Endangered Species Act listing would be an extremely important step in protecting this species,” Delsink said.

Anna Frostic, attorney for the Humane Society of the US and Humane Society International, said the US, on average, imported more than one giraffe trophy a day, and thousands of giraffe parts were sold domestically each year.

“The federal government must now expeditiously take stock of the role we are playing in giraffe decline and how we can work to instead save these unique animals,” Frostic said.

International legal director at the Centre for Biological Diversity, Tanya Sanerib, said the move was a step toward protecting giraffes from the growing use of their bones by US gun and knife makers.

“Saving everyone's favourite long-necked animal from extinction should have been the easiest call in the world,” Sanerib said.

CAPE TIMES